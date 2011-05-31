Missoula in Hartford--Kids Onstage

×

As an opportunity for kids to get onstage, the touring Missoula Children'Â™s Theatre looks like a fun, little program. The company pulls into town, hosts auditions for kids to be a part of the show. Kids are chosen and added to the cast The show is performed with the local kids, who are getting an opportunity to perform onstage in a two-performance run of the show. Not exactly First Stage Children'Â™s Theatre-level stuff, but it'Â™s a great opportunity for the right kids.

The group comes trough Hartford this coming month as the Missoula Children'Â™s Theatre brings the classic tale Snow White to the stage of the Schauer Arts and Activities Center in Hartford. They will be holding kids auditions for the show starting at 10 am on Monday, June 20th. Registration for the auditions starts at 9:30 am. Kids in grades 1 -12 are welcome to audition. They'Â™re looking for "over 50 area youths."Â Yes. That'Â™s a lot of kids, but they are trying to open the experience to a large number of kids, which is admirable. Those cast in the production will have to pay a $50 processing fee. Kids rehearse for a few days. Performances are on Friday and Saturday June 24th and 25th at 7pm and 2pm, respectively.

Tickets for the show can be purchased by calling the Schauer Center at 262-670-0560