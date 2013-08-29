MKE Follies In September

×

Just another one of those things popping-up on stages around the city that sounds fiercely interesting, MKE FOLLIES is a variety show at Theatre Unchained (formerly Carte Blanche Studios) on 1024 South 5th Street.

Seen in snippets on the YouTube clip below, the show has been a mix of dance, stand-up, music and other stuff against that classic, iconic cream city brick background. The show is staged by Dance Revolution Milwaukee.

The next performance is on September 28th and it features the work of Jessie Mae Scibek, Kimberly Rhyme, Sarah Sparkles, Nastassja Bates, Glenview Lane, Kate Carpenter, Tara Wrobel, and Nigel Wade.