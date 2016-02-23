Mojo Dojo Auditions

Comedy thrives on the unexpected. The unexpected is much more likely to happen with new, untested energies that need to periodically be freshened-up with strange new people. Milwaukee-based improv group Mojo Dojo is looking for new talent this week as it hosts auditions for its upcoming season of performances in improv, sketch and fringe theater.

From the official announcement:

“Performers at least the age of 18 who have availability weekend nights and a background in improv comedy are preferred and encouraged to audition.

We are casting up to 10 performers from this audition. From there, performers will submit their availability to us for the next 6 months. Then our weekly shows will be curated and cast by the Mojo Dojo Comedy staff from this newly-formed ensemble.

Audition process:

There are no scheduled time slots. Please arrive by 6:45 p.m. to complete some simple paperwork. The audition starts promptly at 7:00 p.m.

All participants will warm up together, then be split into smaller ensembles to perform short sets of long-form improv.

Depending on turnout, auditioners may again be broken up into smaller groups, or be asked to perform improv monologues.

The audition process should not last longer than 1 hour. Though it is not required, auditioners may also choose to participate in our Open Dojo, which starts at 8:00 p.m.”

Auditions take place at ComedySportz on 420 S. 1st St.

Additional questions can be sent directly to the dojo at: mojodojocomedy@gmail.com