Moliere’s Classic Comedy in a Cozy Space

Off the Wall Theatre’s cozy little theater space plays host to a tightly paced realization of Moliere’s classic satire, Tartuffe . Though there are weak points in the ensemble, the central conflict of the comedy is brought to the stage in vivid comic form. David Flores conjures a multi-layered portrayal of the title character. Tartuffe is a man feigning religious piety who cons the head of a wealthy family. It’s easy enough to bring a comically duplicitous character to the stage, but Flores goes further to actually deliver some of the authenticity of emotion that lies beneath the con.

The family is almost unanimously against Tartuffe’s presence, but the head of the household absolutely adores him. Randall Anderson plays the authority at the head of the family with stirringly comic gravitas. The contrast of his staunch admiration and Tartuffe’s slimy manipulations play out deliciously when the two are onstage together. Tartuffe’s passions are particularly intense when pointed at the matriarch of the household played by the overwhelmingly charismatic Jacqueline Roush. Roush’s stately propriety and fierce independence in the role resonate admirably in her exchanges with Flores’ slimy, unctuous desire.

To be sure, there are a number of dead moments throughout Off the Wall’s attempt at Moliere’s classic, but the center certainly holds. Of particular note are Brittni Hesse and Sean Jackson as young lovers who are torn apart by the conflict between the family and Tartuffe. The complexities of their relationship may feel a little stiff, but there’s a really compelling dynamic between them nonetheless.

Through Sep. 27 Off the Wall Theatre, 127 E. Wells St. For tickets, call 414-484-8874 or visit offthewalltheatre.com.