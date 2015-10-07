A Monologue Slam with KTF next month

Writer/Director/Producer Demetrius Truss’ KTF Productions will host a monologue slam midway through next month. The slam is open to anyone 16 years of age or older. There’s a $25 registration fee. Winners of the slam receive a professional head shot and theater resume and a cash prize of $150.

The event lays claim to being, “the first time a monologue slam has ever been done in Wisconsin.” The goal is not just to host a competition for up and coming stage talent, but also serve as a networking opportunity for actors, directors, writers and producers. Three judges will be on hand to select a winner.

Admission to the general public is free with a donation of a nonperishable food item. The event takes place Nov. 19 at the Human Development Center on 6833 W. Fond Du Lac Ave. For more information, visit KTF online.