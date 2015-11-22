Morningstar Productions’ Christmas Comedy

Morningstar Productions opens the month with a Christmas comedy by Alan Atwood. The Incarnation of the Full Gospel Unified Christmas Choir sounds like a fairly straightforward concert performance, but it’s actually kind of a wacky musical comedy. When they learn that their church is being torn down, a misfit church choir decides to put on a Christmas pageant in an attempt to save it. The show debuted with Morningstar some years back. It returns by popular demand.

The Incarnation of the Full Gospel Unified Christmas Choir runs Dec. 4 - 13 at the Theater at Eastbrook Church on 5385 N. Green Bay Ave. For more information, visit Morning Star online.