Morningstar Welcomes The Herdmans

The 1970's live on in yet another production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. The popular story of a group of very ill-behaved kids becoming a part of a church Christmas pageant had become kind of a big hit for author Barbara Robinson when the original children's book came out in '72. Years later it had kind of a strange resonance with grade school teachers as it continued to be very, very popular into the '80's and beyond.

The latest local production makes it to the stage courtesy of Morning Star Productions. It features a cast of kids quite possibly making some of their first ever appearances onstage. Robinson's humor spills out into yet another production of the story that will be reaching its 40th birthday next year.

Morningstar's production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever runs December 2nd - 11th at Eastbrook Church on 5353 North Greenbay Avenue. For ticket reservations, call 414-228-5220 (ext.385) or visit Morning Star online.