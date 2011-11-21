Morningstar Welcomes The Herdmans

The 1970's live on in yet another production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. The popular story of a group of very ill-behaved kids becoming a part of a church Christmas pageant had become kind of a big hit for author Barbara Robinson when the original children's book came out in '72. Years later it had kind of a strange resonance with grade school teachers as it continued to be very, very popular into the '80's and beyond.
The latest local production makes it to the stage courtesy of Morning Star Productions. It features a cast of kids quite possibly making some of their first ever appearances onstage. Robinson's humor spills out into yet another production of the story that will be reaching its 40th birthday next year.
Morningstar's production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever runs December 2nd - 11th at Eastbrook Church on 5353 North Greenbay Avenue. For ticket reservations, call 414-228-5220 (ext.385) or visit Morning Star online.