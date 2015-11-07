Mostly Monsterly In Racine

× Expand Courtesy of Sunset Playhouse

What is perfectly normal for the group as a whole might not quite suit every individual in the group. This can be very difficult for anyone to understand. Children’s author Tammy Sauer has done a respectably successful job of illustrating this concept in a children’s book with her book Mostly Monsterly. It’s the story of Bernadette. She looks like a monster just like the rest of them, but sometimes she does very unmonsterlike things. Pick flowers? Bake? What kind of a monster is that? Perhaps it would be more understandable if she did it in a monsterly way, but...in any case, Sunset Playhouse’s bug in a rug children’s theatre has adapted the book into a stage play that is open to even the youngest theatergoers. The bug in a rug original production debuted at the Sunset in Elm Grove back in February.

This month, the production is staged once more for one weekend only for an engagement with Racine Children’s Theatre. The show runs Nov. 13, 14 and 15 at the Racine Theatre Guild on 2519 Northwestern Avenue in Racine. For ticket reservations and more information, visit Racine Theatre online.