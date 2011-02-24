Mother Courage: An MP3 Promo

×

A good portion of my job involves receiving and processing press releases from local theatre companies. A couple of days ago, I received an interesting one for Off The Wall's upcoming production of Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage.

A show that has been in the making for quite some time, Off The Wall's staging of Brecht's classic includes original music written by Jack Forbes Wilson. A consummate professional, Wilson was most recently seen in the role of Liberace in the Milwaukee Rep's Stackner Cabaret.

A press release for the show that came in a couple of days back included an MP3 of Wilson's May Mornings with lyrics by Dale Gutzman, who adapted the play for the stage at Off The Wall. An all-new composition, it appears to be a variation on the Fraternization Song from the original text. Here's what it sounds like.

Off The Wall Theatre's production of Mother Courage runs March 24th – April 3rd. For reservations, call 414-327-3552.