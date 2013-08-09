Muggeridge and Mother Teresa Open for Acacia

×

Malcolm Muggeridge was something of an interesting figure in the history of British journalism. He was a foreign correspondent in Moscow in the 30's. He is characterized as being one of the first western journalists to cast a critical gaze at Joseph Stalin. He served in World War Two, after which the more conservative end of his personality began to emerge. The author of the article "Does England Really Need a Queen?" in 1957 had come to rail against birth control pills, cannabis and the Beatles, who he characterized as "four vacant youths... dummy figures with tousled heads (and) no talent."

At some point in this period, the lifelong agnostic had begun to convert to Christianity. His interview with Mother Teresa is credited with popularizing her. It is a series of 1960s television interviews with Mother Teresa that are the subject of Malcolm and Teresa--a Cathal Gallagher play which opens Acacia Theatre's 2013/2014 season.

Malcolm and Teresa runs October 18th - 27th at Concordia University's Todd Wehr Auditorium.

