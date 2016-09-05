Mulan Jr. Auditions

A large cast of children between the ages of 7 and 15 is needed for a live stage adaptation of the Disney animated musical Mulan. The film that brought ancient China to life with a modern western sensibility wasn’t a huge hit for Disney, but the story of a young girl who serves in the army in her father’s place is a very respectable and honorable one. The ancient Chinese legend makes its way into a stage adaptation for kids as the Falls Patio Players present as staging of Disney’s Jr. adaptation of the musical.

From the announcement:

“ Auditioners should prepare 30 seconds of a song in the style of the show (accompanist provided) and a monologue, approximately one minute in length. Auditioners will also be learning a dance to the song "I'll Make a Man" and are encouraged to get familiar with the music before the audition. This show has three performances, Nov. 4 at 7:00 p.m., Nov. 5 and 6 at 1:00 p.m. and rehearses three nights a week, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at North Middle School in Menomonee Falls.