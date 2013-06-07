Murder Mystery at Charles Allis

×

The Charles Allis Art Museum feels very much like a time warp. The old Milwaukee estate overlooking Lake Michigan has recently served as a beautiful backdrop for stagings of Shakespeare and ancient tragedy. At the end of the month the classy setting plays host to an immersive murder mystery.

From the press release:

"Dust off your spurs and come on down to the Charles Allis Art Museum located at 1801 N. Prospect Avenue, one block north of Brady Street on Royall Place, to help find the desperado responsible for the murder of schoolmarm Emma Ross!"

Hors d’oeuvres will be served. There will be a cash bar available. Admission is $25 at the door and $20 in advance. RSVP to friendsofcharlesallis@gmail.com

For more information, visit Charles Allis online.