Murder Mystery Comedy Auditions in Beaver Dam

It’s up to Jason and Mooch to figure out weather or not an auto accident was really an accident. The only clue is a half of a dollar bill with the letter “J” on it. It’s a mystery comedy by Dan Landsness--a former member of ComedySportz. It’s called The Hightower Detective Agency and it's being staged early this March by Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre. Early this month, they’ll be holding auditions for the production. In the vein of ’40s and ’50s hard boiled Hollywood crime dramas, the play is set in a world of private detectives, wealthy socialites, gangsters and so on. Ron Wilkie directs.

Auditions for the production will be held on Jan. 3 and 4 at Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre. Both open auditions start at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit BDACT online.