Murder Mystery Fundraiser for Sunset Playhouse

Not every fundraiser raises money for a theatre company like the Sunset Playhouse. Not every theatre company fundraiser is a murder mystery party. Not every murder mystery party allows one an opportunity to meet tycoon Donald Trumpet. So consider yourself lucky that you even know about this one.

’Til Death Do Us Part is set-up as a wedding for a character based on a certain clownish billionaire celebrity and a showgirl with roots in the Ozarks. Naturally there’s a murder, but who did it?

The fundraiser is interactive. There will be snacks and raffles and a cash bar. The fundraiser takes place at the Sunset Playhouse on Aug.23. For more information and to reserve tickets, visit the event’s page online.