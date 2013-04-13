Murder Mystery Fundraiser at Sunset Tonight

×

The Sunset Playhouse has been around for a very, very long time. But longevity in and of itself is not necessarily momentum enough for any institution to keep on rolling . . . this coming Saturday, the Sunset Playhouse stages its next fundraiser The Speakeasy Murders.

A cozy, little space in Elm Grove is turned into a roaring '20s Chicago speakeasy. Costumes are encouraged in what is likely to be a thoroughly interactive murder mystery party fundraiser. Someone has bumped off the owner of the club. The killer is there somewhere . . . the question is: who is it?