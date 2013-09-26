Murder Mystery Theatre At The Horny Goat

×

Murder Mystery Company is a rather large operation. The national company hosts murder mystery party puzzlers at locations all over the country. Locally the company has a regular gig at The Horny Goat Hideaway.

There are a number of shows planned for the months ahead. As Murder Mystery Company does a range of different types of shows, it looks like there's quite a range of different types of stories to keep bringing audiences back. (Other shows include a '50s murder mystery, a masquerade and a show set in the '80s.)

The next Murder Mystery show at the Horny Goat Hideaway fits the mood of the venue pretty well. The secluded, little bar that rests amidst warehouses and things in the shadow of downtown plays host to a 1920's gangland murder mystery show called Crime and Pun-ishment. So after you've thrown that trunk into the river and done a few other unsavory bits of business in the shadow of downtown, maybe you want to stop-off at the hideaway as, " Mobsters, murder and comic mayhem ensue after the mysterious death of one of the 'Family.' "

Crime and Pun-ishment takes place on October 11th. The show starts at 6:30 pm at what is evidently also being called "The Horny Goat Brew Pub" on 2011 South 1st Street. For ticket reservations, visit the HG page for the series on Ticketleap.