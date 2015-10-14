Murdered to Death with Memories at Dinner

Murdered to Death. It’s a spoof of ’30s Agatha Christie that debuted just over 20 years ago. Since then, Peter Gordon’s fun murder/mystery comedy has found its way to a number of stages. The latest local manifestation of the comedy makes it to the stage courtesy of Memories Dinner Theater.

The quaint Port Washington dinner theatre space plays the role of a country manor in which the host is killed. The bumbling Inspector Pratt must track down the killer as more characters turn up dead. Audiences enjoy the comedy over dinner.

Murdered to Death runs Oct. 30 - Nov. 8 at Memories Ballroom on 1077 Lake Drive in Port Washington. For more information, visit Memories online.