Murdertowne Abby at the Brumder

Murdertowne Abby, huh? Okay--let's see: so it's a murder/mystery at the Brumder Mansion. Sounds like fun. A murder/mystery show that's also a spoof of Dowton Abby? Okay. Not familiar with the show, but it sounds like fun and it could attract a decent-sized audience. A murder/mystery Dowton Abby spoof that's written and directed by Nick Firer? Okay. I'm really, really upset that I'll have to miss this one.

But you don't have to. And you really shouldn't. And here's why:

Nick Firer is a someone with great comic instincts. I'd seen him in various performances with the improv comedy troupe Meanwhile . . . and like any great comic actor, he's also able to do serious stuff remarkably well. He was great as the Brit in a production of Someone Who'll Watch Over Me at the late Off-Broadway Theatre some time ago. In addition to writing and directing the show, Firer plays "Col. Ashley Longbaugh."

The cast looks great. Jason Powell, who has done great work with sketch comedy group Meanwhile and also written some great stuff of his own appears as "Lord Geoffrey Killington." Youngblood Theatre cofounder Tess Cinpinski appears as "Lady Mildred Killington." Cinpinski has been great in dramatic roles in the past . . . actually one of the most reliably stunning actresses in town with respect to dramatic roles. It would be really, really fascinating to sees her in something more comic. Bryan Quinn plays what is likely to be a more openly comic version of his Inspector Lestrade from the SHerlock Holmes series at the Brumder. Here he is found in the role of "Inspector Sgt. B. Tweed."

Murdertown Abby runs October 25th through November 17th at the Brumder mansion on 3046 West Wisconsin Avenue. For more information, visit Milwaukee Entertainment Group online.

For ticket reservations, call 414-388-9104.