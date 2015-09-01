A Muse in the Brumder

× Expand promo art for aMused promo art for aMused

It’s not often one gets the opportunity to see a live theater show written and directed by the same person. Late this month, Milwaukee Entertainment Group offers local audiences have a chance to see just that on intimate stage of the Brumder Mansion.

Josh Scheibe plays Sebastian--the last of Greek muses. Assuming the play is reasonably contemporary we can assume that he’s over 2000 years old. (Give or take.) He’s the last surviving muse and there’s enough in the premise to suggest that he’s bored. He’s lost his last instrument. He’s lost interest in looking for a replacement to help finish a story that he’s been working until Nikk comes along. Played by Madeline Bunke, she’s moving into the apartment which Sebastian has been calling home. The two struggle for dominance in the apartment amidst a cast of characters played by Nate Press, Olivia Gonzales, Phil Stepanski and Lori Morse.

Megan Ann Jacobs’ aMused runs Sep. 6 - Oct. 3 at the Brumder Mansion on 3046 W. Wisconsin Ave. For tickets and further information, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.