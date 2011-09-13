A Musical With Brains

It's always interesting getting news on weird and obscure shows from Madison. There's a real spirit of experimentation on the stage over there . . . a city with less going on onstage than Milwaukee seems to have just as many new shows in a given year. One of the more interesting-looking pieces of original theatre in Madison this particular years appears to be Z-Town--The Zombie Musical.
The premise appears to be that there's a town entirely populated by zombies. Some of Romero's early work in Zombie cinema made clever satire on society. Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright took that satire a bit closer to a sophisticated, contemporary world. This independent production (sponsored in part by Madison's Stage Q) seems to be taking it to the next logical extreme beyond the basic "let's make zombies sing and dance" in a traditional musical format.
The town that brought us the Zombeatles mockumentary a few years back stages something perhaps a bit more refined. The conflict for the musical goes a little something like this: a town of zombies is drawing suspicion from neighboring towns. As something of a PR move to try to allay fears and concerns, the zombies invite a normal, living family to live with them.
Could be brilliant if handled right. Could be fun even if it isn't brilliant. If nything the music sounds pretty good. Here's a link to a rehearsal from the show.
Z-Town-The Zombie Musical runs September 29th - October 15th at the Drury Stage of the Bartell Theatre. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper TIckets.