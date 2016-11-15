A Musical Christmas Carol in Early December

×

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is probably one of the best-known stories in existence. The sheer volume of adaptations on stage, movies, television and so on is pretty overwhelming. Everyone has a different precise vision for the story of Scrooge on Christmas Eve. Next month, Falls Patio Players present their own staging of a musical featuring classic French and English carols as well as original songs crafted into a program by the group’s own Carol Klose and the late Jack Strawbridge. It may not be as well-known as The Rep’s annual production but FPP’s Christmas Carol has become a family tradition in Menomonee Falls. With a grant from the Greater Menomonee Falls Foundation, Falls Patio Players have been able to expand the show into something a little bit bigger than previous years.





Falls Patio Players’ A Christmas Carol runs Dec. 2 - 4 at the North Middle School auditorium on N88 W16750 Garfield Dr. in Menomonee Falls. For ticket reservations and more information, visit Falls Patio Players online.