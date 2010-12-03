Musical Deer Hunting in Oconomowoc

×

Enough time has passed that it's probably safe to declare the American Folklore Theatre's musical Guys & Does a lasting hit. As north woods-based stage shows about deer hunting go, it has a few years before it can reach the kind of status achieved by say . . . Escanaba In Da Moonlight, but Guys & Does joins the ranks of the Jeff Daniels comedy and American Folklore Theatre's Guys On Ice in the conspicuously popular Midwest hunting theatre genre.

After a fall 2009 debut that boasted 54 sell-outs, the popular musical about a few guys deer hunting in the north woods makes its way to the Oconomowoc Arts Center later on this month.

American Folklore Theatre's Guys & Does runs December 16th – 19th at the Oconomowoc Arts Center on 641 East Forest Street in Oconomowoc.

Next year, the musical gets staged a bit further west as Guys & Does does the Overture Center in Madison January 10th – 23rd.