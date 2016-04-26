Musical Goes Wilde

× Expand By Ryan Blomquist Photography

In Tandem Theatre and Milwaukee Opera Theatre collaborate to bring us Ernest in Love, Anne Croswell and Lee Pockriss’ musical adaptation of the Oscar Wilde classic, The Importance of Being Earnest. The production is scenically lavish and beautifully performed by an ensemble made up of veterans from both companies. As director Jane Flieller observes in her program notes, “the self-consciousness of the musical theatre genre only helps to enhance the original play’s celebration of artifice.” The piece is a feast for eyes and ears and a perfect vehicle for Wilde’s talent of placing acute social commentary and observation in the mouths of unremittingly superficial characters.

Joe Brhel’s set design captures this dichotomy well, including an accordion-fold plywood backdrop that performers can easily transition to represent multiple Victorian locations. Music director and pianist David Bonofiglio, along with flautist Tatiana Pearson and clarinetist Nolan Thomas, perform the effervescent score with keen sensitivity to the performers’ individual vocal stylings. Kathy Smith’s costume plot is sumptuous and evocative; special props to Lady Bracknell’s feather-bedecked and hilariously quivering hat during her scene interrogating the young people.

Standout performances include those from Katherine Duffy and James Nathan—both playing servant characters—in “You Can’t Make Love,” a rollicking, beautifully choreographed (by James Zager) song and dance number about how superficial courtship and sex are among the upper classes as compared to the more genuine affections of the lower. Doug Clemons as Algernon is likewise riveting. He brings dry wit, sparkle and great vocal variety (both sung and spoken) to the role, masterfully drawing the correlation between Algernon and Wilde himself. David Flores as Dr. Chasuble and Carol Greif as Miss Prism have the most convincing stage chemistry and are positively charming in “Metaphorically Speaking.” Angela Iannone makes a formidable Lady Bracknell, bringing a commanding resonance and dramatic tremolo to her dialect work.

The entire ensemble is strong throughout, and the timeless story of love and deception makes a fun outing for young and old alike.

Through May 15 at In Tandem’s Tenth Street Theatre, 628 N. 10th St. For tickets, call 414-271-1371 or visit intandemtheatre.com.