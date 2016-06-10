Musical Improv Class with Robby McGhee

Be funny. Okay: now be funny while singing. Okay: now be funny while singing in the context of a story. If any of this sounds at all easy, you’re probably not realizing there’s also an audience watching you that might be losing its patience. If you can do all of this while being aware of an audience you’re probably...just crazy enough to try to actually do it. Truly clever improv is difficult to do. Truly clever musical theater improv is almost impossible. At any given moment during musical improv, there’s about a million ways that things can go right and an infinite number of ways things could go wrong. Any number divided by infinity is . . . well . . . something Robby McGhee could probably explain in a workshop.

Later-on this month, musical theater guru/All-In Productions co-founder/T.I.M. survivor Robby McGhee hosts a musical theater improv workshop for Mojo Dojo. The Way of the Wren features McGhee teaching fundamentals of musical improv, “ from crafting solos and duets, to finding the chorus, to improvising choreography and working with an ensemble.