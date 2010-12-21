Musical New Year's Eves

With the longest night of the year almost past, New Year’s Eve approaches. There are a couple of notably musical events taking place the last evening of 2010 . . .

The Skylight Opera Theatre opens Gershwin and Friends this New Year’s Eve. It’s an intimate musical review of Gershwin tunes from the ‘20’s, ‘30’s and ‘40’s. The Broadway Theatre Center’s cozy studio theatre is sold-out for New Year’s, but the show continues through January 9th for those unable to make it in 2010. All shows start at 7:30pm. For reservations, call the box office at 414-291-7800.

The more contemporary end of stage music makes it to the Marian Center on 3195 South Superior St. Lisa Golda’s Vox Box space at the Marian Center hosts an evening of music featuring a performance of Bryan Myers STATUS: a musical drama for the digital age. A musical about social networking via internet, Myers’ Status has already had a successful preview at the Wilson Center. Lisa Golda will also be performing on a classy evening’s performance. There is a $10 cover charge. Cocktail attire is requested. There’s a cash bar. The show runs from 8:30- 10pm, leaving the rest of the evening in the hands of the attendees. . .