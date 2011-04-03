Musical Sunset Auditions

The Sunset Playhouse of Elm Grove is looking for talent to be featured in its Musical Mainstage series for 2011-2012. Here's a look at what they have ahead.

September 12th-13th.

(I love the logos the Sunset commissioned for the series. This one kind of looks like it came from a breakfast cereal box…or perhaps a box of laundry detergent . . .) It's a celebration of music written ad/or made popular by musical teams.

October 24th -25th.

A tribute to the pop music era of the ‘50's. Personally, the early era of rock and roll always feels a little sedate when its put onstage. Listening to early recordings, I realize it kind of was sedate. There's a profound sense of explosive power in the work of Buddy Holly, Bill Haley and their contemporaries, but it never quite seems to have made it to the recording studio . . . here, then is a performance dedicated to therock'n'roll revolution some sixty years later.

December 12th-13th

Kind of sounds like a sugary treat of some sort . . . with powdered sugar, peppermint and nutmeg, perhaps. The holiday pop music in question sounds like it spans the twentieth century. The blurb mentions “tunes from your favorite pop performers-folks like Neil Diamond, Barry Manilow, Celine Dion, Andy Williams, Mariah Carey...maybe a little Taylor Swift or Clay Aiken?”

March 5th-6th

I would've expected a country music show with a title like this, but it's actually a tribute to music celebrating the road.

April 30th-May 1st

Actually, this is a bit more of a country music-by-way-of-folk music show featuring work featuring work by the likes of Pete Seeger, Joan Baez, Woodie Guthrie, Bob Dylan, Harry Chapin, Janis Ian, Peter, Paul & Mary

June 4th-5th.

The Sunset round out it musical season with a tribute to the music of Broadway. With a history going back over 100 years, the Sunset has a pretty wide range of work to choose from here.

Auditions take place for 9am to 4pm on April 16th at the Sunset Playhouse.

All singers should bring 32 bars of sheet music in their key. Auditions are booked in 5-minute slots. An accompanist will be provided. Professionals will be paid if cast in any of the Musical Mainstage shows. High School students chosen to appear in any of the shows ar eligible to be named a Sunset Playhouse Rising Starprominently featured students who have a chance to work with coaching professionals.

For more information or to book an appointment, please cal 262-782-4430 or email boxoffice@sunsetplayhouse.com.