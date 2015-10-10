A Musical Warrior Princess Fundraiser for Umbrella Group

The View From Here is Timothy Huang’s musical about a novelist moving to New York. The show takes the form of a series of letters to a girl back home. Sound fun? Those interested in seeing the show staged with a decent budget under the power of Umbrella Group just might have to go out to a fun performance to help support the show financially. It’s rough, I know...

The fund raiser in question...raises a few questions. It’s one that I’m going to be really sorry to be missing. Warrior Princess Night!...a Musical Fundraiser features the indescribably clever Kelly Doherty in the title role. She’s assisted by her sidekick played by James Carrington. All the more that’s been announced about the show is that it will also feature the talents of Matt Zeman and Kathryn Hausman. Kelly Doherty as a musical warrior princess, though...how could this not be fun?

Warrior Princess Night is Oct. 13 at the Tenth Street Theatre on 628 North 10th Street. The adventure starts at 6:00 p.m. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.