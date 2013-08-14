My Name Is Rachel Corrie Beneath Grand Avenue

×

Peace activist Rachel Corrie was crushed to death by an IDF bulldozer in the Gaza Strip ten years ago. The activist left behind journal and emails that actor Alan Rickman and journalist Katharine Viner edited together into a script for a drama that has been staged many times over the course of the past several years.

My Name is Rachel Corrie will be staged again locally this coming weekend in a production directed by Carole Alt. The show features Selena Milewski, Dayna Schmidt and Tawnie Thompson. The show runs August 16th through the 25th beneath TJ Maxx on 161 West Wisconsin Ave, Suite LL1000. For ticket r reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.com.