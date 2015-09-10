Nashville in Elm Grove

The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove celebrates the heart of country music next week as it presents Make Some Noise for Nashville. A variety of local talent performs and ambitious range of different material from classics to contemporary. From Hank Williams to Garth Brooks. From Patsy Cline to Trisha Yearwood. Willie Nelson. Rascal Flats. It’s an evening of country music that’s all over the place temporally.

The celebration of Nashville features the talents of Kerry Hart Bieneman, Peggy Peterson Ryan, Nicholas Callan Haubner, Benjamin Johnson, Rayven Burdette, Tim Karth on drums, Steve Lewandowski on guitar, plus hosts Susan Loveridge and Bob Hirschi.

Make Some Noise for Nashville runs Sep. 14 and 15 at the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove. For more information, visit the Sunset Playhouse online.