NCAA Men's Hockey Championship Field Set

The Badgers are a #1 seed and will be playing in the west regional in St. Paul , MN. Wisconsin draws Vermont.

Vermont finished eighth in Hockey East during the regular season and were helped in getting an at-large bid when Boston College beat Maine for the Hockey East tournament championship and Cornell defeated Union for the ECAC title.

Vermont's pairwise ranking was no doubt helped by their 6-1 record against out-of-conference teams.

Tickets for the regional go on sale tomorrow at 10am here.

Badgers will play at 8PM vs Vermont, St. Cloud and Northern Michigan will play at 4:30. Winners play at 8PM Saturday.

Here's the rest of the pack:

East Regional, March 26-27

Times Union Center, Albany, New York

Friday, March 26, 3 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU HD

No. 1 Denver (27-9-4) vs. No. 4 Rochester Institute of Technology (26-11-1)

Friday, March 26, 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU HD

No. 2 Cornell (21-8-4) vs. No. 3 New Hampshire (17-13-7)

Saturday, March 27, 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU HD

East Regional Championship

West Regional, March 26-27

Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, Minnesota

Friday, March 26, 5:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN Syndication HD/ESPN360.com (ESPNU tape delay – Friday, March 26, 11:30 p.m. Eastern time)

No. 2 St. Cloud State (23-13-5) vs. No. 3 Northern Michigan (20-12-8)

Friday, March 26, 9 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU HD

No. 1 Wisconsin (25-10-4) vs. No. 4 Vermont (17-14-7)

Saturday, March 27, 9 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU HD

West Regional Championship

Northeast Regional, March 27-28

DCU Center, Worcester, Massachusetts

Saturday, March 27, 1:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN Syndication/ESPN360.com (ESPNU tape delay – Sunday, March 28, 9:30 a.m. Eastern time)

No. 1 Boston College (25-10-3) vs. No. 4 Alaska Fairbanks (18-11-9)

Saturday, March 27, 5 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN Syndication/ESPN360.com (ESPNU tape delay – Sunday, March 28, noon Eastern time)

No. 2 North Dakota (25-12-5) vs. No. 3 Yale (20-9-3)

Sunday, March 28, 5:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU

Northeast Regional Championship

Midwest Regional, March 27-28

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Saturday, March 27, 4 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU

No. 1 Miami (Ohio) (27-7-7) vs. No. 4 Alabama-Huntsville (12-17-3)

Saturday, March 27, 7:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN Syndication/ESPN360.com (ESPNU tape delay – Saturday, March 27, 11:30 p.m. Eastern time)

No. 2 Bemidji State (23-9-4) vs. No. 3 Michigan (25-17-1)

Sunday, March 28, 8 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU

Midwest Regional Championship