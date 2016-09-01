Nearly Apologetic Stand-Up in Riverwest

There’s nothing quite like a genuine apology from a stand-up comedian. I’m sure the people performing on Sorry Not Sorry at the beginning of September are genuinely apologetic for not being sorry. Or something. In any case, its kind of strange to have a group of local stand-ups performing in the light of day for a matinee. My understanding is that they are generally nocturnal creatures. Run into them during the day and they might be aggressive if provoked. But as the title suggests, they might actually feel guilty about not being apologetic. Or maybe not.

The group of stand-ups in question are locals J. Tyler Menz, Paul Farahvar, Stacy Pawlowski, Ethan Sir and Erik Koconis. They are performing a free matinee at 1:00 p.m. on Sep. 3 at he Riverwest Public House Cooperative on 815 E Locust St. As always with the montyhly stand-up comedy showcase, tips are encouraged. Audiences are, after all, getting a rare opportunity to see these majestic creatures in the cold light of day. Funds will got to preserve their habitats . . . or at least pay for beer or whatever.