American composer and lyricist Neil Berg is perhaps best-known for his 100 Years of Broadway revue that toured over 120 cities a couple of years back. He also composed quite a few of his own shows including The Prince and the Pauper and The Man Who Would Be King . He's also been working on a musical adaptation of the film Grumpy Old Men and The Twelve-- a rock musical evidently based on the apostles of the new testament.

Not one to keep from being busy, Berg has been keeping a pretty exhaustive touring schedule. This Friday, December 13th, he comes to UW-Whitewater's Young Auditorium. Neil Berg's Broadway Holiday is a revue that mixes popular show tunes with traditional Christmas carols. The concert itself features stars of numerous Broadway musicals.

The show starts at 7:30 pm on Friday the 13th of December. For more information, visit the Young Auditorium online.