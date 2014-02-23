Neil Simon with Morning Star Productions

Morning Star Productions stages kind of an offbeat comedy by Neil Simon next month as it presents God's Favorite. It's a comedy based on the Book of Job--it was something he toyed with coming off a few rather thematically heavy plays. It ends up coming across as a weird hybrid of comedy, drama and biblical story quite unlike much of the rest of what Simon is known for. It debuted on Broadway in 1974. Since then it's become a piece of trivia that still occasionally gets staged.

The latest makes it to the Auditorium at Eastbrook Church on 5385 North Green Bay Road in Milwaukee. For ticket reservations, call 414-228-5220, ext. 5220 or visit Monring Star online.