It’s Never Too Early To Have Your First Anniversary

Nick Firer has been hosting Variety Hour Happy Hour at the Underground Collaborative for a while. It hasn’t been a year yet, but they’re celebrating their first year anniversary anyway. Makes perfect sense if you think about it--get that first anniversary out of the way right away so that you can focus on other things moving through the rest of your first year. It’s never too early for that first anniversary.

It's a non-anniversary. (A nonniversary?) so big that it couldn't be fit into a single show. The celebration takes the form of a couple of evenings: The last monday in April and the first Friday in May.

From the announcement:

“ Come on down for a special anniversary show for all our Industry Friends! We got sketches, songs, laughs and maybe, you'll learn how to love again! We don't know, we don't know what your going through right now, but we have a great night in store! “

Variety Hour Happy Hour Anniversiganza! takes place April 28th at 7pm and May 2nd at 8pm at the Underground Collaborative on 161 West Wisconsin Avenue. The show on the 28th is a Pay What You Can show.