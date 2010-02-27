A New Bite Brings In Spring

Just as I was beginning to think that turning 34 years of age was going to happen on an otherwise uneventful weekend, I get word of a new show that’s been announced by Bite Theatre—the newest company in town.

On the first weekend after winter’s end, Director Joe Foti IV presents Kill The Rich! Kill The Poor! at the Off-Broadway Theatre. Kill . . .! Kill . . .! is a series of shorts written by Bite resident playwright Robert Lawrence. It’s Bite’s inaugural production. Shorts featured in the program explore three different kinds of human connection—in Titanic 2, a woman gives birth in a downtown warehouse. In Kraigslist, a politician and his wife kidnap a baby. And Waiting For Paul s evidently about a newlywed couple.

The ensemble includes Alex Grindeland of sketch comedy group Meanwhile. . . , who has shown a remarkable amount of promise as an actor. Also featured in the show are Kelly Doherty, Laura Sedlak, Lindsey Gagliano, and Marty McNamee. It’s a very young cast for a very new show from a very new theatre company . . . part of the next generation of emerging theatre along with other relatively new groups like Youngblood, Uprooted and Carte Blanche. If even half the theatre companies that have started-up in the past 2-3 years have any kind of longevity at all, there’s going to be a much younger, more progressive side of local theatre as things progress into the next decade. With any luck. Kill…!Kill…! will be continuing a trend . . .

Bite Theatre’s Kill The Rich! Kill The Poor! runs March 18th – 27th at the Off-Broadway Theatre on 342 North Water Street.