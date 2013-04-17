A New Neil Haven Play Reading

×

A good story is a good story regardless of what gender the characters are. Years ago I took a class in Gender Psychology at UWM taught by Dr. Jan Yoder. I guess what I found out there is that . . . the further you look into what gender is, the more fuzzy it becomes. Neil Haven plays with this a bit in a pair of readings of a new script that he will be running early next month.

Rather than try to mimic Haven's job and paraphrase his synopsis, here is what he has to say about the new script:

" Sky, a mild-mannered graphic designer prone to anxiety attacks, is compelled to trek across the country "with an elderly parrot and his friend in a bucket." Sky's closest friend, a bird rehabber named Erin, recently succumbed to cancer and left a surprise in her will: Sky is responsible for choosing what to do with her remains. Before she died, Erin planned a road trip which delivers Sky to all of the unconventional places and people that will do something kooky with one's cremains. From infused bullets to a launch into low orbit, Sky must choose the most fitting final resting place for his lost companion. Upon satisfactory completion of the incredible journey, he will receive the bulk of her estate.

Erin thoroughly attended to every detail of the journey, but forgot to consider one factor: her mother. Val would much prefer that her daughter be interred in the extensive family cemetery plot. Unable to override Erin's legally-protected last wishes, Val tracks down Sky and joins him on the trip, hoping to sway his opinion toward the traditional burial choice. Coupled oddly, they embark on a journey in Erin's memory to explore grief, death, souls, and soul mates. "

Okay . . .so it sounds like it could be kind of an interesting journey. And the actors involved in the reading have very impressive names including Jim Pickering, Deborah Clifton, Laura Gray, Karen Estrada, and Dan Katula. The cool gender manipulation aspect of the reading is that actors and actresses will be flipped from one reading to the next. Audience will then see two versions of the play if they see both readings. Different preconceptions about different relationships shift from one reading to the next in what should be a really interesting dramatic exploration.

The readings the place on Saturday May 4th at 8pm and Sunday May 5th at 2pm at the Arcade Theatre in the Underground Collaborative at the Grand Avenue Mall. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door. Advance reservations will be available at the UC's website