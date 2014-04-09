A New Play On An Old Story

×

Carroll University Theatre Arts Program and Carroll Players present the work of a student playwright this coming weekend. Caroll University’s Playwright in Residence Trisha Himmler’s Minchin’s is an adaptation of the 1905 short story A Little Princess by Frances Hodgson Burnett. It’s the story of a girl who finds herself at the mercy of a vindictive headmistress.

The headmistress in question is played by the talented Milwaukee actress Laura Gray, Directed by Jenn Dobby, the play also features Francesca Steitz, Carly Sauer, and Alexis Furseth among others.

Minchin’s will be performed Friday, April 11, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 12, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., in Otteson Theatre, 238 N. East Ave., Waukesha. For more information, visit Carroll online.