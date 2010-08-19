A New Play In Plymouth

It’s been kind of a busy summer for debuts . . . come September, there will have been some half a dozen new shows making their first trip to the stage in and around Milwaukee. Next week’s Playdaters with Neil Haven sounds interesting. Last month, Youngblood debuted the surreal drama Drive Me To Arson. Both shows will have gone on to be produced in fringe two different Midwestern fringe festivals.

This coming weekend, there’s yet another new show opening in the greater Milwaukee area as The Plymouth Arts Center Theatre Company presents What’s Baby’s Name?a new play written and directed by Kerrylynn Kraemer-Curtiss. The play centers around Beckya 40-year-old woman evidently uncertain of whether or not she’s made the right choices . . .from the press release:

“Question? How do I know if I’m making the right decision? Someday, somehow you will know. At the age of 40 Becky’s quality of life is challenged and finding the perfect doctor to help her seems impossible….but one day….her someday…..somehow…. came true.”

A straight-ahead personal drama could be a really interesting theatre trek out of the county this weekend. The show runs through the end of the month.

The Plymouth Arts Center Theatre Company’s What’s Baby’s Name? runs August 20th through 28th at the Plymouth Arts center on 520 East Mill Road.