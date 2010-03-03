New Play Reading at the Broadway Theatre Center

The next in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Montgomery Davis Play Development Series makes it to the stage next week as it presents a new comedy by Madison-based playwright Kurt McGinnis Brown. Broken and Entered features Marcus Truschinski and Nicholas Harazin as a pair of brothers who burglarize neighborhood homes to make ends meet. Things get complicated when one of the brothers falls for a neighbor girl played by Marti Gobel. You ally couldn’t ask for a better cast for a reading.

All three actors are very charismaticthey’ve all got the kind of presence that works really well in a staged reading environment. As for the playwright, this is his second work to be staged as a part of the Monty Davis Development serieshis last being last year’s Not The Artist.

The reading takes place on Monday, March 15th at 7:30 pm at the Broadway Theatre Center. It’s being presented free of charge. Seating is first come first served.