Theatre Unchained will be holding auditions for its next program of shorts later on this month. The New Plays Festival. Running Aug. 15-24, the festival is a program of eight shorts that take place in a fun atmosphere in a space with a bar larger than its stage. It’s a pleasantly intimate venue.

The open auditions take place on the evening of July 21. They are looking for men and women ages 18 to 65. For more information, visit Theatre Unchained online.