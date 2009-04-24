New Student Work This Week

With the end of the school year approaching, there are a number of student projects that are making it to the stage in the next several weeks. Here are a couple of highlights:

As a part of its Alternative Theatre Festival, Marquette University is presenting all new works by a couple of graduating Seniors. Conor Sullivan is writing and directing a his life story . . . or so it would appear in a production which debuts at the Helfaer Theatre tonight at 7:30 pm . An additional performance will be staged at the same space at 2:30 pm on Sunday (the 26th.)

And next month: a group of UWM students are performing a barnd new piece by E. Taylor at Carte Blanche Studios. Forgive Us Our Trespasses is a drama set during the Great Depression starring Cullen Mull and Liz Shipe, among others. The show runs May 29th and 30th at 10:30pm.