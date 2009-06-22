New Theatre Company to Open Three Shows Next Month

×

Just when I thought I had a handle on the summer theatre season, a new company announces a three-show summer season . . . with all three shows starting up NEXT MONTH.

There’s very little into available about Youngblood . . . at least so far . . . there was no press release on their inaugural summer season and they don’t have a website. (interestingly enough, “youngbloodtheatre.com” takes one directly to the homepage of talented local actor Michael Cotey . . . ) They DO, however, have a biblio-facial profile currently linked to some fifty other people. It looks like a group with substantial connection to the UWM Theatre Department, which sounds very promising judging from UWM’s current crop of theatre students. Here’s a quick rundown of the newly-minted Youngblood Theatre Company’s inaugural season:

DAVID’S REDHAIRED DEATH

The theatre company introduces itself with a contemporary play that tells the story of two redheads falling in love with each otherJean and Marilynplayed here evidently by Teresa Cinpinski, Jazmin Vollmar.

The show runs July 10th through the 19th at the UWM Studio Theatre.

SAVAGE IN LIMBO

Days before its first production closes, Youngblood opens its second show: John Patrick Shanley’s Savage In Limbo. The award-winning author behind such diverse works as Doubt and Joe Versus The Volcano brings us the story of a group of restless, young losers who hang out a bar in the Bronx in the mid-1980’s. The really promising, delicious thing about this production is that it’s being staged at Landmark Lanes . . . .you knowthe bar in the bowling alley in the basement right next to The Oriental Theatre. It’s an environmental production . . . with a corner of Landmark serving as a dive bar in the Bronx in the ‘80’s . . . the cast includes Callie Eberdt, Ashley Sevedge, Tommy Stevens, Abbey White and Andrew Voss.

Youngblood’s production of Savage In Limbo runs July 13 -29.

GOD BRIDGE

As if opening two shows in the same month wasn’t enough, Youngblood wraps-up a theatrical hat trick in July with a brand new work by UWM playwright Benjamin Wilson, who worked on their production of Six Characters in Search of An Author this past season. It’s about a couple looking for their missing boy who encounter a pair of homeless people who stand watch in front of a bridge over the Milwaukee River. Sounds like it could be a really interesting journey. It stars Michael Cotey, Dan Koester and others . . . and it’s directed by the UWM Theatre faculty’s resident New Yorker Rebecca Holderness.

The premier of God Bridge runs July 24th – August 2nd at Studio 508 in Kenilworth Square East.