"New Word Document" Featuring Vanessa Armstrong

The Riverwest Public House Co-op on 815 E. Locust St. hosts a program that has been rolling for over two years now. New Word Document is a variety show and open mic featuring a fusion of writers, comedians, musicians and other performers showcasing material in an intimate venue.

On May 25, the show’s featured performer will be poet Vanessa “MokaFrapp” Armstrong.

From the official announcement:

“ Vanessa “MokaFrapp” was born and raised right here in Milwaukee, WI. She began writing poetry at the age of 14, but has always enjoyed writing. MokaFrapp first began performing her original works and poems while a member of a social justice performance group called “Awareness through Performance”. She describes her poetry as being influenced by her observations of the world around us – nature, relationships, and dreams, among other things. She is a newbie to the poetry scene, but since moving back to Milwaukee, she has enjoyed frequenting poetry sets and gaining a greater appreciation of the talent and beauty of our city. She currently works in the human resources field and writes in her free time.