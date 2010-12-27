A New Year With Broadway In Waukesha

×

For a December that hasn’t seen much new stage holiday fare, there certainly seems to be quite a few relatively new shows for New Year’s Eve. While not exactly new, musical from Broadways greatest hits will find themselves being in an entirely new package this weekend, as Waukesha Civic Theatre presents A Night With Tonya musical revue celebrating songs from some of the biggest shows in the history of Broadway. Singers Joen Nolan and Lynetta Ivey are joined by Tom Reifenberg on keyboard.

Waukesha Civic Theatre’s A Night With Tony runs December 30th – January 2nd at 264 West Main Street in Waukesha. Call 262-547-0708 for reservations.