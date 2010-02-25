From New York To Whitewater

×

Founded in London in ’91. New York-based Aquila Theatre Company has kind of a restless schedule. The group does a regular season in New York and also regularly tours the country with various shows. Next week, the company arrives at UW-Whitewater for a pair of shows.

On Tuesday March 2nd, Aquila presents Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy Of The People. The late 19th century drama has a remarkably fresh story of corruption, commerce and politics as a doctor discovers that the public bath houses which have been such an attraction for tourists have been contaminated by a local tannery. The doctor looks to address the truth in an environment of extreme social intolerance. A really interesting look at the convoluted dynamics that have been running things for quite some time . . .

Then on Wednesday, March 3rd, Aquila presents Shakespeare’s classic comedy As You Like It. The acclaimed theatre group looks to fuse accessibility with classic theatricality. In what appears to be a constant tour with the show, the company has nothing but time to hone the performance. It’s got to be better than touring around with the same tired, old musical the way touring Broadway shows do . . . a group of people touring around with a comedy with substance is bound to create a really interesting rapport between the actors that might be a lot of fun to watch . . .

Tickets for Aquila Theatre’s shows can be purchased by calling 262-472-2222 or online at http://www.uww.edu/youngauditorium