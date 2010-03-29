Next Act, Boulevard Theatre Wrap Up Another Season

×

It’s always apleasure to see an actor paired with the perfect role. One of the season’s bestpotential matches graces the stage of the Off-Broadway Theatre this week, ascloses its 20th seasonwith Jeffrey Sweet’s The Value of Names.The contemporary drama stars RobertSpencer as Benny Silverman, a charismatic star of stage and screen who wasblacklisted during the witch hunt for Communists during the Cold War. Set decadesafter Silverman appeared before the House Un-American Activities Committee(HUAC), the play focuses a good deal on Silverman’s relationship with his adultdaughter, played by Kelsey Brennan.

In recent years,Spencer has had a number of memorable turns on various stages in Milwaukee’s theaterdistrict. Years ago, he gave a vivid, charming performance as an inspirationalcollege professor in the Milwaukee Rep’s production of Tuesdays With Morrie. More recently, he added great depth to therole of a Russian delegate negotiating nuclear disarmament in Milwaukee ChamberTheatre’s production of A Walk in theWoods. Spencer’s charisma and unique stage presence form a natural matchfor a vaudeville-style, mid-20th-century comic TV personality.

Pairing Spencerwith a talented actress like Brennan should make for a really interesting stagedynamic, with depth to match the humor. John Kishline rounds out the cast asLeo, the former friend who gave Silverman’s name to HUAC, effectively endinghis career.

Next Act Theatre’sThe Value of Names runs through May 2at the Off-Broadway Theatre.

Boulevard Theatre closes its 24th season with the Midwestpremiere of Patricia Durante and Betsy Tuxill’s It’s Your Mother. This comedy, directed by Mark Bucher, exploresthe relationship between mothers and daughters in a series of dialogues andmonologues. The extensive cast includes many impressive talents from localtheater, such as Marion Araujo, Nicole Gorski and Rachel Lewandowski, amongothers. Boulevard has announced that the cast is subject to change, as someactors will be rotating roles throughout the run of the show to keep thingsfresh.

BoulevardTheatre’s It’s Your Mother runsthrough May 9.