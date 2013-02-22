Next Act Presents a New Play Reading From the Author of BEAST ON THE MOON

×

Oshkosh-based playwright Richard Kalinoski has a couple of things going on in the coming month. A revival of his Beast On The Moon starring Michael Cotey and Grace DeWolff is being directed by Mary MacDonald Kerr for In Tandem Theatre. That production runs March 1st- 24th.

The day that the In Tandem production closes, Next Act Theatre will be presenting a staged reading of a new play by Kalonoski. Front Room sounds like an interesting drama. Here's e synopsis from the press release:

"A psychological study into the ties that bind a lonely yet comical aging parent and a loyal yet desperate daughter. A middle aged theatre professor has the terrible responsibility of helping her mother who is a desperate hoarder. Sandra is in the midst of directing the Tennessee Williams classic, The Glass Menagerie , just as the esteemed professor finds herself drawn to one of her older acting students, an amiable young man and veteran of the war in Iraq. Into these circumstances, Abby, a far too zealous hoarder aggressively inserts herself."

Directed by Mark Ulrich, the cast of the staged reading includes Flora Coker, Deborah Clifton, Kaylee Goodwin and Ryan Schabach.

Readings will take place on March 24th and 25th at Next Act's space on 255 South Water Street.