Next Act’s ‘7 Stories’ Explores the Gravity of Comedy

A man stands on the seventh-story ledge of anapartment building. If the man decided to walk off the ledge, the laws ofphysics state that he would plummet to the sidewalk below, accelerating at arate of roughly 9.8 meters per second squared. Most likely he would die.

While this is a perfectly fine illustration of basicphysics, it doesn’t make for terribly good stage comedy. That’s why Canadianplaywright Morris Panych takes a more sophisticated approach to the emotionalstate of the aforementioned man in his acclaimed comedy 7 Stories.Instead ofallowing Earth’s gravity to take hold in a plunge toward the ground, the mangets caught up in the gravity of the lives of the many bewildering peopleliving in the apartment building from which he intends to jump. The comedic 7 Stories has been produced a number oftimes since it debuted 20 years ago, and NextAct Theatre is continuing its season with a production of the play at theOff-Broadway Theatre (Nov. 13 through Dec. 13).

Mark Ulrich stars as the well-dressed gentleman whois contemplating the fall. Ulrich brings a subtle sense of humor to his acting,as evidenced in his role as St. Ignatius in last year’s Next Act production of Lombardi: The Only Thing.That subtlety and an attention todetail should serve this production well, as the man is constantly reacting tothe actions of others.

Next Act Producing Artistic Director David Cecsariniis working with an excellent cast, which is especially important to thisproduction, since everyone in the cast besides Ulrich plays multiple roles.There are four other actors, with each one playing three different characters.Theater veteran Doug Jarecki plays a lawyer in a bad relationship, an actorabout to get into a bad relationship and a man with perhaps more friends thanacquaintances. Robert W.C. Kennedy, who has great comedic instincts, plays anoverworked psychologist, an artist and the only guy on the seventh story whoseems interested in why the man is on the ledge to begin with. Debra Babichplays a talkative party guest, an elderly lady and a deeply religious womaninvolved in the lives of those on the fifth and sixth floors. Talented comicactress Tami Workentin plays a young married woman in a bad relationship,another woman in a bad relationship and a callous nurse.

Clearly the seventh-floor ledge is a very crowdedplace. But with a group like this, it should also be very fun.

Next Act’s 7Stories runs Nov. 13-Dec. 13 at the Off-BroadwayTheatre.