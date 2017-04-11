Next Act's 'Bloomsday' Discovers the Beauty of Looking Back

Past mistakes and regrets are carefully analyzed and explored in Next Act Theatre’s production of Steven Dietz’s Bloomsday. Directed by Joseph Hanreddy, Bloomsday is an emotional rollercoaster—humorous and relatable to everyone with past regrets. Set in both the present and past in Dublin, Ireland, this play keeps the audience on its toes while leaving everyone with something to think about.

The play opens with a young girl named Caithleen (Jordan Watson) and an older man named Robert (Norman Moses). It quickly becomes apparent that not only does Robert know almost everything about Caithleen, but he also might even care about her deeply. However, Caithleen has never met this man, and it is here where the confusion (and the fun) kicks in. A similar occurrence between Robbie (Kyle Curry) and Cait (Carrie Hitchcock) leads the audience to believe that there may be some strange time travel plot at hand. Make of it what you will, but we eventually learn that one specific moment 35 years earlier has led some past mistakes to resurface in present day Dublin.

All four actors do an amazing job of keeping the audience fascinated and mesmerized by the unique plot, all while Dietz mixes in well-timed humor and historical analysis throughout the performance. The beauty of Bloomsday is in the wonderfully insightful dialogue between characters. Not only does this play discuss past love and regret, but also how mistakes and hardships can affect others in the process.

Through April 30 at Next Act Theatre, 255 S. Water St. For tickets visit nextact.org.