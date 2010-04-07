Next Act’s Remarkable ‘The Value of Names’

×

Next Act closes itsfinal season at the Off-Broadway Theatre with Jeffrey Sweet’s thought-provokingdrama The Value of Names. Thisfather/daughter drama is set against questions of politics, art and identity ona patio (designed by Rick Rasmussen) in Malibu, Calif., in 1981.

The patio belongs toBenny Silverman, a famous actor who had his career compromised by the Hollywood blacklist in the age of Joseph McCarthy. RobertSpencer plays Benny with captivating depth. Even in an act as simple aspainting a landscape while standing on his patio, Spencer brings a complex,weighty stage presence.

Chicago-basedactress Kelsey Brennan plays Benny’s daughter Norma, a struggling actress whohas just landed a promising role in a play. Forever living in the shadow of herfather in her chosen profession, Norma has decided to change her last name. Shehas difficulty explaining the reason for doing so to her father, who thinksshe’s trying to make herself sound less Jewish. The resulting conversationcovers a lot of emotional and intellectual ground in very little time.Brennan’s breathtaking, balanced poise contrasts beautifully against thebluntness of Spencer as her father.

Tensions get farmore difficult between Benny and Norma when the original director of Norma’splay is replaced by Leo Greshen, the man who compromised Benny’s career yearsago by testifying before the House Un-American Activities Committee. JohnKishline’s clever performance as Leo demonstrates the exhausting toll that pastactions have taken on Leo’s life. He may have ended up as a successful filmdirector, but perpetual judgments for actions he made decades ago have worn himdown. Kishline’s sympathetic performance rounds out a remarkable, complex show.

Next Act’sproduction of The Value of Names runsthrough May 2 at the Off-Broadway Theatre.